In the US, a congressman fell ill with COVID-19 after the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine

A member of the US House of Representatives, Republican Kevin Brady, who received the first dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in December, said that he had fallen ill with COVID-19.

“Today, the House doctor informed me that I have tested positive for COVID-19; I am in quarantine. As recommended, I received my first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on December 18 and recently tested negative for COVID on New Year’s Day,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

He noted that he would start treatment tomorrow.

In the United States, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are currently approved for use. Previously, there was evidence that even a reduced dose of the vaccine can cause sustained immunity, but this data has not yet been confirmed. Moncef Slaoui, an adviser to the administration of the current US President Donald Trump on vaccines, said earlier that the US authorities discuss the possibility of introducing a half-dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to some people to speed up the vaccination campaign. The US medical regulator, the FDA, recommended that the COVID vaccine dose not be reduced, despite the data that appeared.