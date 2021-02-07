In the US, a chain of stores intends to pay employees for vaccination against COVID-19

Those employees who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons or are unwilling to do so because of any beliefs will also be paid $100 if they agree to attend special courses.

The management of the American company Kroger, which owns one of the largest store chains in the United States, will pay $100 to employees if they are vaccinated against the new coronavirus. CNN reported this.

As specified by representatives of Kroger, we are talking about a one-time payment. It will be received by employees who will submit to the personnel department documents confirming that they were vaccinated. Those employees who are unable to get vaccinated for health reasons or are unwilling to do so because of any beliefs will also be paid the specified amount if they agree to attend special courses. They explain what measures should be taken to avoid the spread of infection.

As Kroger Chief Medical Officer Mark Watkins noted, “the most effective protection during a pandemic is the COVID-19 vaccine,” as well as compliance with health regulations. He stated that the relevant rules are established in the stores of the chain.

The US Food and Drug Administration in December 2020 approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by the US Company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. The drug, which is produced by the American company Moderna, was also certified. Both vaccines are distributed to the population.