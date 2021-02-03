In the US, a 95-year-old man staged a shooting at a nursing home

According to the local TV channel Denver Channel, police in the US state of Colorado arrested a 95-year-old guest of a nursing home who staged a shooting and seriously wounded an institution’s employee.

According to local police, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the city of Lafayette, 35 kilometers from Denver.

At the time of arrival at the scene, the suspect was in his room. The man did not resist arrest. The injured employee was hospitalized in critical condition.

As it was established, the suspect used a small pistol and fired only once. The motives for his actions are not yet clear.