In the US, 229 thousand cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the United States over the past day increased by more than 229 thousand, 3775 people died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university, over the past 24 hours, doctors have registered 229,055 cases of COVID-19 infection in the United States.

Earlier in the United States, a record was recorded, almost 300 thousand cases of infection were detected.

According to Hopkins University, since the beginning of the United States epidemic, more than 21 million cases of coronavirus infection have been identified, more than 357 thousand patients have died.