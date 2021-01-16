In the US, 209 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were identified

The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the United States increased by 209 thousand per day, another 3.2 thousand deaths were registered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university, in the United States, over the past 24 hours, 209,560 new coronavirus infection cases were recorded, and 3258 patients with the confirmed disease died.

According to Hopkins University, more than 23.5 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States since the beginning of the epidemic, and more than 392 thousand people have died.