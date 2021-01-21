In the US, 178.2 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were identified

The number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the United States increased by 178.2 thousand per day, 4.2 thousand deaths were recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university, in the United States, 178,225 people were infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and 4,229 infected people died.

According to Hopkins University, a total of 24.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 406 thousand deaths have been registered in the United States.