In the US, 174.5 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were identified

The number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the United States increased by 174.5 thousand per day, 1.7 thousand deaths were recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to Hopkins University, in total, more than 23.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States, and more than 397.6 thousand patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.