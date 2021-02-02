In the US, 130.7 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were identified

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the United States increased over the past day by 130.7 thousand, more than 1.8 thousand deaths were recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the university, over the past 24 hours, doctors have registered 130,759 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 1,881 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, it is reported that more than 26 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States, and more than 443,000 patients have died.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus infection a pandemic.