In the US, 110.4 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were identified

According to the university, over the past 24 hours, doctors have registered 110,470 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. Since the beginning of the epidemic, it is reported that more than 26 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States, and more than 440 thousand patients have died.