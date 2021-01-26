In the United States, they plan to pass a law allowing Bigfoot hunting
According to UPI, authorities in Oklahoma plan to consider a bill establishing a Bigfoot hunting season.
It is believed that for many years the yeti was observed in the south of the state. The region holds a festival in his honor every year.
“The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission must set annual hunting season dates, issue licenses, and collect payments,” the bill says.
If the document is adopted, it will enter into force on November 1, 2021.