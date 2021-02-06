In the United States, they detained an intruder at the airbase where the president’s plane is based

A man who entered the Andrews Air Force base in the US state of Maryland, where the presidential Air Force One plane is based, has been detained, CNN reports, citing a military statement.

Earlier, the US Air Force is investigating the penetration of an unknown person at Andrews Air Base.

It is reported that the security forces of the airbase detained and questioned the man. He was handed over to local law enforcement agencies. There was no evidence that he had any links to extremist groups.

After the incident, the US Air Force will begin a comprehensive review of the security approach, the TV channel notes.