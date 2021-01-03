In the United States, they announced their version of the origin of the COVID-19

US President Donald Trump’s deputy national Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger called the leak from a laboratory in China the most “reliable” theory of the outbreak. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

“There is growing evidence that the laboratory is the most likely source of the virus leak,” the official said.

At the same time, Pottinger does not provide any evidence to support this theory and refers to “the latest intelligence data.” He claims that the pathogen could have “slipped” out of the lab due to a leak or accident.

With such a comment, the Trump adviser made at a Zoom conference with parliamentarians from different countries on China’s topic. He announced preparations for WHO specialists to be sent to Wuhan to investigate the pandemic causes.

Pottinger compared the World Health Organization’s activities to “Potemkin villages” and called on parliamentarians from different countries to “play their part in exposing the WHO investigation.”

Western critics fear that the organization will not be objective in identifying the causes of the pandemic, allegedly because of China’s great influence on it, the article says.

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader of the British Parliament who attended the meeting, said Pottinger’s comment showed a “hardening” of Washington’s position on the virus’s origin.

The US authorities, including the president, regularly accuse China of failing to contain the coronavirus’s spread, hiding facts, and untimely reaction. Beijing has repeatedly stated that it maintains an open and responsible position regarding publications related to the COVID-19 epidemic.