In the United States, the singer of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, died

The American singer in the style of rhythm and blues, Mary Wilson, who was one of the founders of the group The Supremes, died on Monday evening in Las Vegas (Nevada) at 76. This was reported by Variety magazine.

The cause of death is not given. According to the publication, the singer passed away suddenly.

Wilson began her musical career as a teenager with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard in The Primettes, renamed The Supremes in 1961. Participation in this collective brought Wilson wide fame. In the 1960s, this group is considered to be second only to The Beatles in popularity. Together with her bandmates, Wilson created new dance styles. In 1988, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Supremes.

Wilson’s solo career was not stable. In 1992, her studio album was released. In the 1990s and early 2000s, she focused on acting in stage productions and films but continued to perform concerts and released several singles.