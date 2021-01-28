In the United States, the first cases of infection with the “South African” strain of coronavirus were identified

According to the South Carolina Department of Health, there is no connection between these cases.

The first two cases of infection with the “South African” strain of coronavirus were detected in the United States. This was reported on Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Health, where they were recorded.

“The Department of Health and Environmental Control today announced the discovery of two cases related to the SARS-CoV-2 species, which was first identified in South Africa. These are the first two cases of this type in the United States,” the statement said.

It is noted that there is no connection between the cases. Information about possible trips and personal data is not disclosed, but it is known that both infected are adults.

On January 25, US President Joe Biden decided to add South Africa to the list of countries subject to entry restrictions to the United States. It also left restrictions on entry from the Schengen countries, the UK, Ireland, and Brazil.