In the United States, the first case of infection with the “British” strain of coronavirus was recorded

American experts on Tuesday for the first time recorded in the United States infection with a new strain of coronavirus, which was previously detected in the UK. The case was identified in the state of Colorado, said its Governor Jared Polis.

“Today, we identified the first case of COVID-19 B 1.1.7 infection in Colorado — the same one that was found in the United Kingdom, ” he said. A statement published on the Policy’s website specified that specialists in Colorado “identified this type of virus first in the country.” Earlier on Tuesday, Assistant US Secretary of Health and Human Services Brett Giroir informed that the country has not yet detected the specified strain of coronavirus, “but there is a possibility that it is already present in the United States.”

According to the Policy, a patient is a man aged 20 to 29 years. He is in isolation. According to the authorities, he has not recently made long-distance trips. “We don’t know much about this new COVID-19 variety yet, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious,” the governor said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, more than 19.4 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States. More than 336.9 thousand people have died. The country ranks first in the world in both indicators.