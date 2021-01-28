In the United States, six people were killed when liquid nitrogen leaked at a poultry farm

Six people were killed and several injured due to a liquid nitrogen leak at a poultry farm in Georgia, local TV channel WSBTV reports.

The incident occurred at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 10 victims were taken to the hospital, three of whom are in critical condition. At least 130 people were evacuated to a nearby church for medical checks.

Emergency services of several departments are working at the site of the leak.