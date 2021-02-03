In the United States, six people were detained who changed the memorial sign Hollywood

The US police detained six people who changed the famous inscription Hollywood, located on the slope of Mount Lee in the US city of Los Angeles, California, to Hollyboob, reports the local edition of the Los Angeles Times, citing police.

According to the data, police officers noticed six people on surveillance cameras who entered the territory where the famous inscription is located. When the violators went back down the slope to the Mulholland Drive highway, they were already waiting for law enforcement officers. It is known that among the detainees were five men and one woman.

The violators said that they changed the inscription because they wanted to attract public attention and warn people about the problem of breast cancer.

According to law enforcement officers, this incident cannot be considered as an act of vandalism since the famous inscription was not damaged. As the publication notes, the violators covered certain parts of the letters with a tarp.

“There is no act of vandalism here, as the sign is not damaged,” Los Angeles Police Capt. Steve Lurie said.

He noted that the violators would be charged with illegal entry into private territory, then all six will be released.

This is not the first attempt to make changes to the famous Hollywood sign. In 2017, an unknown person changed the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles to the word Hollyweed.

The famous memorial sign on the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles (California) is the word HOLLYWOOD (the name of the area), written in large white letters. The sign was created as an advertisement in 1923 and subsequently became widely known, becoming a trademark of the US film industry. The Hollywood sign is located on the southern slope of Mount Lee and is the most recognizable symbol of the American “dream factory.”