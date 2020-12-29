In the United States resumed flights of the Boeing 737 MAX

In November, the country’s authorities lifted the ban on liner’s use, introduced after two accidents.

In the United States on Tuesday, passenger flights of the Boeing 737 MAX airliner resumed for the first time after the lifting of the ban, which had been in effect for 20 months due to doubts about the safety of the model.

American Airlines Flight 718 left Miami for LaGuardia Airport in New York around 10: 40 a.m. and is scheduled to land shortly after 1 p.m.

Boeing has been trying to reassure the public about its aircraft’s safety since U.S. regulators allowed it to resume flights in November.

The flight was observed by two media helicopters.

A Reuters/IPSOS poll shows that more than half of passengers are afraid to fly this aircraft model after two accidents.

“This plane is ready to go,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom assured reporters in Miami. According to him, the airline is confident in the safety of the liner.

Earlier this month, the Boeing 737 MAX flights were resumed by the Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and the Mexican Grupo Aeromexico, which have already made about 250 commercial flights with this model.