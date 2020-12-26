In the United States, more than 100 thousand new cases of coronavirus were detected

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 100 thousand new cases of coronavirus were recorded per day in the United States.

Therefore, for December 25, 105,906 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the States, which is significantly less than a day ago (192,081).

The total number of infections in the country for the entire time of the pandemic reached 18.7 million. The United States ranks first in the list of countries for the number of cases of coronavirus.