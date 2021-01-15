In the United States, more than 1.3 million people received a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine

To date, more than 11 million doses of the drug have been used in the country.

More than 1.3 million Americans have received a second dose of the new coronavirus vaccine. This is evidenced by data published on Thursday by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States.

According to this information, to date, more than 11 million doses of vaccines have been used in the United States, a total of 9.7 million people have been vaccinated. Of these, 1.3 million have already received the second dose of the vaccine, which is necessary for the emergence of immunity to the coronavirus.

According to the US CDC, most of the vaccines introduced (6.5 million) are developed by the American company Pfizer and the German BioNTech. 4.6 million are produced by the American company Moderna. In the case of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which began use on December 14, the interval between the first and second doses is 21 days, and for the Moderna drug, which began using a week later, it is 28 days.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, more than 23.3 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United States. More than 388.5 thousand people have died. The country ranks first in the world in both indicators.