In the United States found guilty of storming the Capitol

The Democratic Party of the United States has prepared a document in which all responsibility for the Capitol’s storming is assigned to former US President Donald Trump; The Hill cites excerpts from it.

Democrats are convinced that the responsibility of the former head of state is indisputable. As stated in the document, the crowd, incited by Trump, attacked the Capitol. And these actions were broadcast live.

“But President Trump did nothing immediately to stop the violence… The country will truly remember January 6, 2021, and President Trump is the only one responsible for this tragedy,” the document says.

Democrats also questioned the Republican thesis that the outgoing president should not be impeached. The document explains that the Constitution does not provide for an “exception for January.”

Democrats called on Trump to be held accountable for his actions.

The Senate’s impeachment proceedings against Trump will begin on February 9. In the event of a vote of no confidence, the former head of the United States will not be able to run for president in 2024.