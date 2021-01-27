In the United States, an ex-employee of a medical center pleaded guilty to spoiling 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

A former employee of a medical center in Wisconsin has pleaded guilty to defacing 500 doses of a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Moderna. This is stated in a statement issued by the US Department of Justice.

The US authorities emphasize that the 46-year-old former employee fully admitted his guilt. Earlier, he was charged with intentionally damaging the drug, which led to a risk to the health of other people.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the former employee of the medical center deliberately took 500 doses of the vaccine from the refrigerator and stored them in this way for several days. Subsequently, he returned them to their place, after which at least 57 people were vaccinated with the drug from this batch. Initially, it was assumed that the employee made an “unintentional mistake,” but later, he “admitted that he deliberately took the vaccine out of the refrigerator.” The man faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The Food and Drug Administration in December approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccine produced by Moderna was also certified. The drugs are already being distributed to the population.