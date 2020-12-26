In the United States, an emergency plane landed due to engine problems

The Boeing 737 Max 8 plane of the Canadian airline Air Canada changed course. It made an emergency landing in the American city of Tucson, Arizona, after the pilots received a warning about an engine malfunction, the Global News channel reports with reference to the carrier.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, but it became known about it only on Saturday night. The plane was heading from the American city of Marana to Montreal, Canada. According to the airline, it was a “transfer flight,” there were three crew members on board. According to the carrier, shortly after takeoff, the pilots noticed a warning about one of the engines’ malfunction, turned it off, and requested an emergency landing. The plane landed safely in Tucson.

MACH 737 flights were suspended in the United States and many other countries after two such Airliners crashed. In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX crashed near the Ethiopian city of Debre Zeit. There were 157 people on board, all of whom died. In October 2018, the same plane of the Indonesian Lion Air crashed; the crash victims were 189 people.