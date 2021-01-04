In the United States, actress Tanya Roberts, who played the Bond girl, died
American actress and model Tanya Roberts, who played the girlfriend of James Bond agent in the film “A View to A Kill,” has died at 65, the portal TMZ reported on Sunday evening.
A representative of the actress noted that she went for a walk with her dogs on Christmas Eve and, returning home, lost consciousness. At the hospital, she was put on a ventilator, and Roberts later died.
Roberts was considered one of the sex symbols of the early 1980s. In the film” A View to A Kill” (1985), her partner was Roger Moore, who played James Bond’s role. Roberts also starred in such films as “The Beastmaster,” “Sheena” and “Almost Pregnant.”