In the United States, a woman was detained who was seen in the vice-president’s chair in the Capitol

The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States detained a woman, a former doctor of a school in Ohio, who was seen at the chair of Vice President Mike Pence, for participating in riots in the Capitol, The Hill newspaper reports, citing court documents.

According to the documents, 49-year-old Christine Priola is charged with illegal entry and illegal actions on the Capitol territory. It is reported that the local office of the FBI received information from an anonymous source who identified Priola from photos taken on the territory of Congress during the riots. Kristin was pictured next to the vice President’s chair in the House of Representatives and holding a sign that read “The Children Cry Out for Justice.”

Law enforcement agencies confirmed that Priola worked as a school doctor, noting that she resigned the day after the Congress building storming. In Priola’s resignation letter, the woman cited her refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and her intention to focus on more global issues, such as the fight against pedophilia and human trafficking.

Last week, police obtained a search warrant for Priola’s home. During the search, law enforcement officers found items that were also captured in photos during the assault and collected information from Priola’s phone, confirming her presence in the congress building during the riots. At the moment, the woman is in custody.