In the United States, a woman was arrested who declared her intention to shoot Nancy Pelosi

The woman was identified by a video that she sent to her children.

The US authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the Capitol’s storming by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who declared her intention to shoot the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress Nancy Pelosi (Democrat from California). This is reported by The Washington Post.

According to her, the arrest was made on Friday. The woman was identified from a video she sent to her children. “We broke into the Capitol. We went inside, we did our job,” the woman said in the video. “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the fucking head, but we didn’t find her,” the publication quotes from this video.

According to The Washington Post, the woman tried to get rid of the videos she made inside the Capitol and told her children to delete the pictures she sent them from their phones. In this way, she tried to prevent law enforcement officers from discovering these images with her participation.

This week, Pelosi said at a briefing for reporters that the threat to the security of the US Congress might come from the House of Representatives of the legislature itself. Alluding to her colleagues, she pointed to the “enemies” inside the House. Responding to questions from reporters about who she meant by “enemies,” Pelosi added: “We have members of Congress who wanted to bring weapons and are threatening to kill other members of Congress.”

Last week, Republican Congressman Andy Harris (R-Maryland) tried to smuggle a gun into the House chamber. Capitol police have launched an investigation into the matter. Earlier in the house rules were introduced, according to which Congress must now be searched using part of the metal detector before entering the courtroom.