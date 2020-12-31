In the United States a serial killer Samuel Little died

He was serving a life sentence in California.

Samuel Little, who police said was the most prolific serial killer in US history, died Wednesday in California at 80. This was reported by the Associated Press, citing representatives of the Department of Corrections.

According to his data, Little had diabetes. Also, he had heart problems. According to the agency’s spokeswoman, nothing suspicious was found in his death; the coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

He has almost 60 confirmed murders to his credit. He confessed to killing 93 people. For a long time, he denied involvement in the crimes, but in 2018 he confessed to them.