In the United States, 1,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine were destroyed due to a refrigerator shutdown

Nearly two thousand doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine stored at a Boston hospital were destroyed when a janitor accidentally turned off the refrigerator, ABC TV reports.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 19. According to a representative of the Boston hospital complex, Kyle Toto, on this day, employees of one of the medical centers found that the refrigerator in which the vaccine was stored was not working. As a result, he said, 1,900 doses of the drug were damaged.

“It was found that the plug was removed from the socket after the employee hired under the contract during cleaning accidentally took it out,” – said the hospital representative.

To emphasized that the freezer with vaccines “was in a safe place, an alarm system was installed on it.” According to him, the hospital management intends to conduct an investigation and find out why the incident occurred and for what reason the alarm system did not work. According to the TV channel, Moderna vaccines can be stored in the refrigerator at a temperature of 2-7 degrees Celsius for up to 30 days.