In the UK, the United States predicted civil war and disintegration

Former British Foreign Secretary David Miliband predicted a “Balkanization” of the United States, calling the storming of the Capitol unprecedented. His words are quoted by the Daily Mail.

According to the diplomat, Trump’s supporters are a “crowd of haters” who has encroached on “sacred democratic institutions.” The former British minister is confident that the “fire of hatred” has not yet been extinguished, and the recent events in Washington will not lead to the end of the crisis.

According to Miliband, there is a risk that the States will become similar to the Balkans during the acute stage of wars and bloodshed. By “Balkanization,” he means the process of disintegration of the region into fragmented ethnic groups, united only by a common geographical location and torn by enmity and contradictions.

“This is the danger of today’s America. The current tensions are not limited to time zones or even politics. They touch on much more pressing issues-culture, self-perception, meaning, worldview,” says Miliband.

These contradictions are inflated by news machines that prefer denigration to debate, he noted. In the case of the United States, this involves serious risks since many Americans own a large number of weapons.