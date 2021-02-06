In the state of Missouri, a guard was injured in a riot in a prison

More than 110 prisoners were involved in clashes with security guards.

Inmates at the prison and pre-trial detention center in St. Louis (Missouri) staged a riot; one guard was injured. This was stated on Saturday by the head of the city’s public safety department, Jimmy Edwards, at a press conference broadcast by local TV channels.

More than 110 prisoners were involved in last night’s clashes with security guards. Many of them are considered “dangerous criminals,” Edwards said. They organized an arson attack on the premises of the center. According to the head of the department, “one supervisor was hospitalized” due to his injuries. “None of the prisoners were injured,” he added.

According to Edwards, control has now been restored. The police managed to return the prisoners to their cells. The fire has been extinguished. More than 60 rioters were transferred to another center.