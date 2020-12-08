In the Network appeared the first reviews of critics for the film “Wonder Woman 1984”

After the first press screening of the long-awaited new Patty Jenkins film, the first reviews from critics appeared on Twitter.

“I’m so happy to report that “Wonder Woman 1984″ is a real blast from start to finish. A unique addition to the first film, the film is full of hope, love, action, romance, and humor. Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and other actors have made one of the best sequels in DC,” Eric Davis of Fandongo wrote.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is a very entertaining film. A blockbuster with meaning. The tone resembles the best episodes of “Superman,” said Courtney Howard said.

“I watched Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday… To be honest, it was exactly what I needed, what we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and very in Wonder Woman style. Just a beautiful film that resonates with your heart” added Amy Ratcliffe added, editor of Nerdist.

“Important news: “Wonder Woman 1984” is a fantastic movie. The plot is brilliant, and the idea is wonderful and timely. It’s full of surprises. The film deserves a big success,” Eric Eisenberg from CinemaBlend shared.