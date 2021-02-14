In the “Mr and Mrs Smith” remake the main character will be played by a black rapper

British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and black rapper Donald Glover will play Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s roles in the remake of “Mr and Mrs Smith”.

The film’s remake will be filmed in the format of a series that will be released in 2022. Francesca Sloan will direct it. The original Mr & Mrs Smith was released in 2005 and directed by Doug Lyman. According to the plot, the main characters, the spouses John and Jane, secretly work as contract killers from each other. At some point, they receive orders to kill each other.

Donald Glover voiced the remake of The Lion King. Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, John Cani, Keegan-Michael Key and Chiwetel Ejiofor also participated in the voice acting. At the worldwide box office, the film grossed $ 1 billion 656 million with a $ 260 million budget.