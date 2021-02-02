In the eastern United States, four people were killed during snowfalls

A 67-year-old woman died of hypothermia, and three other people were killed in an accident.

The consequences of heavy snowfall that hit the east coast of the United States led to the death of four people. This was reported on Tuesday by NBC.

According to her, a 67-year-old woman died of hypothermia after getting lost during a snowstorm in Allentown (Pennsylvania). Three more people died as a result of weather-related accidents. One of them occurred in Maryland, and two more in Pennsylvania.

As previously reported snowfall led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at airports in New York and neighboring New Jersey. The height of the snow cover in Newton (New Jersey) exceeded 0.8 m. This is the highest rate on the east coast of the country.

On Sunday evening, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered a state of emergency in the city ahead of a snow storm. The authorities of the state of Connecticut, due to bad weather, were forced to postpone vaccination against coronavirus about 10 thousand people. New Jersey has also declared a state of emergency and temporarily closed six vaccination centers.