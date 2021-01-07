In the capital of Japan and three prefectures introduced emergency mode due to COVID-19

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced a second emergency regime for Tokyo and three nearby prefectures due to the coronavirus’s spread.

“It will operate from January 8 to February 7 in the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture,” the prime minister said at a meeting of the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

According to the new rules, drinking establishments and restaurants are recommended to stop serving alcohol at seven in the evening to stop working at eight. The authorities promise financial compensation to institutions following these rules.

Simultaneously, unlike the emergency last spring, school closures are not envisaged in the regime’s area.

The announcement of an emergency in Tokyo and three prefectures coincided with an increase in the number of new coronavirus infections detected per day to 2,447, which is about 800 more than on Wednesday.

In 2020, the number of COVID-19 infections was lower. Still, the emergency regime was introduced in April, first in Tokyo and six prefectures, and then throughout the country, and was in effect until the end of May.