In Texas, seven people were injured in a fire at an oil facility

Seven people were injured in a fire near a tank for petroleum products at the Magellan Midstream Partners facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to local TV channel KRIS-TV.

“Earlier today, seven contract employees were injured at the Magellan oil facility in Corpus Christi. When the fire occurred, they were cleaning the ground tank for storing petroleum products,” the company said.

According to an official representative of the company, the incident occurred around 10 am on Saturday. According to media reports, there were also reports that the tank that caught fire exploded. The injured Magellan employees were hospitalized, and their condition was not reported. The fire at the scene was extinguished; the air parameters are normal. The exact cause of the accident is not yet known.