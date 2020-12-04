In San Francisco, tobacco smoking was banned in apartments

However, the ban does not apply to marijuana.

San Francisco city officials have banned tobacco smoking in apartments, citing concerns about secondhand smoke.

However, smoking marijuana in residential areas is still allowed.

The district Council supported the ban on smoking in apartments by ten votes to one. Thus, San Francisco became the largest city in the country where such a ban applies.

Initially, it was proposed to extend the ban on smoking marijuana. Still, Council members voted to remove this provision from the text of the document after activists said that the new law would deprive them of the only place where you can smoke marijuana since state laws prohibit doing so in public places.