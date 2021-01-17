In San Francisco, five people were injured in a shooting in the city center

Five people were injured in a shooting in downtown San Francisco, the city’s police said.

It is reported that the shooting occurred on Saturday at about 21.45 local time at the intersection of Eddy and Taylor Streets. Initially, the police reported three victims due to the shooting; rescuers and doctors were sent to the scene.

“An investigation is underway; five people were injured in the shooting,” police later said on Twitter, adding that, according to preliminary data, no one was seriously injured.

Police also reported the discovery of a firearm. Other details of the incident were not reported. The police were investigating the incident.