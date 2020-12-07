In Russia, they proposed to perceive the inhabitants of Alaska as citizens of the Russian Empire

Russian presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal district Yuri Trutnev suggested calling residents of the state of Alaska citizens of the Russian Empire.

Earlier, the United States said that they consider Russians who were born in the southern part of the Kuril Islands to be natives of Japan.

Presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal district Yuri Trutnev commented on this statement as follows:

“This is a very new position in international practice. We are ready to develop it creatively. I am ready to talk with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation so that the people of Alaska are perceived as citizens of the Russian Empire.”