In prison in the United States, there was a shootout

After midnight on Monday, the incident occurred when two guards examined a gap in the fence around the prison, through which two unknown people tried to transfer contraband to prisoners. As a result, there was a shootout between them due to which one guard was injured, and one of the criminals was killed. The second participant of the incident was detained. The wounded guard is hospitalized; his life is out of danger.

An investigation has been launched into the shooting.