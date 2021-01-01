In Portland on New Year’s Eve, there were riots

The Portland police reported on the riots in the city streets on Christmas night.

“A gathering of people in downtown Portland turned violent. Participants threw numerous incendiary objects at police and set off commercial-grade fireworks at the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center,” police said on Twitter.

According to local TV channel KOIN, the protesters painted graffiti, smashed windows, and set fires. As a result, at the beginning of the twelfth, the police used special means, including reports of pepper spray, “the sounds of pepper balls and rubber bullets.”

On the eve of the attack, the city administration, the Portland Police Bureau, and about a dozen other objects were attacked.

There are no detainees.