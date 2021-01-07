In Poland, the riots in Washington were called an internal matter of the United States

According to Polish President Andrzej Duda, recent events in Washington are an internal matter of the United States.

“The events in Washington are an internal matter of the United States, which is a democratic state with the rule of law,” Duda wrote on Twitter.

“Power depends on the will of the voters, and the security of the state and its citizens is controlled by the services designed for this purpose,” the Polish president said.

“Poland believes in the power of American democracy,” Duda said.

On Wednesday, supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who gathered in Washington for a demonstration in his support, stormed the congress building, interrupting a meeting that was supposed to approve the last election results. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades. According to the Washington police, four people were killed during the protests.