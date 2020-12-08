In order not to anger fans, Ubisoft postponed the release of the remake of Prince of Persia the Sands of Time

The announcement of the remake of Prince of Persia The Sands of Time gamers accompanied by volleys of criticism towards the graphics. As noted by many users, the game looks like a PlayStation 3 and not an updated version for modern consoles. Apparently, Ubisoft listened to criticism.

When to expect a remake of Prince of Persia

The official Ubisoft Facebook account has posted a message about the postponement of Prince of Persia’s release date, The Sands of Time Remake. Initially, the project was planned to be released on PlayStation 4, XboxOne, and PC on January 21, 2021, and now the release has been postponed to March 18, 2021.

Ubisoft explained its decision to make the game better, so fans will have to wait an additional few months: