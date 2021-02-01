In-office of Trump announced details of the case of impeachment

Former US President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of two lawyers; they will lead his team of lawyers in the impeachment process in the Senate, according to the portal Axios, citing a statement from the office of the former leader.

The interests of the ex-President will be represented by attorneys David Shane and Bruce L.Castor, Jr.

Trump announced the new appointments after the departure of two lawyers from his team: Deborah Barbier and Butch Bowers. It was subsequently announced that three other lawyers had left Trump: Josh Howard, who recently joined the team, and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris.

In a statement, the office of the former American leader notes that David Shane “has already cooperated with the 45th president and other advisers in preparation for the upcoming trial” and that the lawyers consider the impeachment unconstitutional.