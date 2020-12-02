In New York, they said that on December 15, they would receive the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for 170 thousand people

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the US administration plans to distribute 40 million doses of the vaccine to 20 million people by the end of December.

New York state authorities will have at their disposal a sufficient number of doses of the vaccine developed by the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to vaccinate 170 thousand people. This was announced on Wednesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press conference broadcast on his Twitter.

“The first delivery of the vaccine to New York is designed for 170 thousand people. The US Federal government distributes the vaccine based on the population of each state,” Cuomo said. “We expect that if the standard of safety and effectiveness [of the drug] is approved, the cargo will arrive on December 15,” the Governor added.

According to him, the US administration plans to distribute 40 million doses of the vaccine to 20 million people by the end of December. “This is 6% of the country’s population,” the Governor said.

The US administration has allocated $486 million to the American company Moderna for the development of a coronavirus vaccine, $456 million to the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, and $1.2 billion to the British – Swedish AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine together with scientists from the University of Oxford (Great Britain). Merck and Pfizer are also developing the vaccine in the United States. According to the White House, the administration has invested $12 billion in these projects.