In New York, passengers opened the door of the plane and jumped out of it on the move

According to CNN, during the liner’s movement to the runway, they got up from their seats, entered the cabin, and activated an inflatable ladder used for emergency evacuation.

Two passengers independently opened the door of a Delta Airlines airliner to take off from LaGuardia airport. This was reported on Tuesday by CNN.

As representatives of the air carrier specified, the incident occurred on Monday. The plane was supposed to fly from New York to Atlanta (Georgia). Two passengers-residents of Florida Antonio Murdock and Brianna Greco-during the liner’s movement to the runway, suddenly got up from their seats, entered the cabin, and activated an inflatable ladder used for emergency evacuation. They managed to open the door and leave the plane on the move. They were detained shortly afterward.

Murdock and Greco are charged with unlawful entry into the cockpit. Murdock is also charged with causing damage and creating a situation in which other people were put in danger.

CNN does not provide information about the motives of the violators. According to the New York Times, Murdock said that he has post-traumatic stress disorder.