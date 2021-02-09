Free News

In Minnesota, there was a shooting, there are victims

BY Steve Cowan 71 Views
In Minnesota, there was a shooting, there are victims

In the United States, several people were injured in a shooting near Minneapolis, the Wright County Sheriff’s office of Minnesota reported.

According to CNN, the incident occurred at a clinic in Buffalo.

One suspect was detained, the condition of the victims is not reported.

In turn, the local newspaper Star Tribune wrote that “critical injuries” were received by up to five people. The shooting, according to her, occurred at the Allina Health Clinic.

Google News button
Tags:
Author: Steve Cowan
Graduated From Princeton University. He has been at the Free Press since October 2014. Previously worked as a regional entertainment editor.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com