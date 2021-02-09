In Minnesota, there was a shooting, there are victims
In the United States, several people were injured in a shooting near Minneapolis, the Wright County Sheriff’s office of Minnesota reported.
According to CNN, the incident occurred at a clinic in Buffalo.
One suspect was detained, the condition of the victims is not reported.
In turn, the local newspaper Star Tribune wrote that “critical injuries” were received by up to five people. The shooting, according to her, occurred at the Allina Health Clinic.
Current scene outside Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo after a shooting involving multiple victims. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/4GNYQsWdGT
— Heidi Wigdahl (@HeidiWigdahl) February 9, 2021