In Los Angeles, banned from leaving the house without a good reason

The city’s mayor has issued new orders to contain the coronavirus surge.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has banned residents from leaving their homes for no good reason and holding public events as part of a new set of measures to contain the coronavirus.

The mayor’s decree restricts almost all gatherings to people who do not live in the same house, except constitutionally protected religious services and protests.

“We should refrain from meeting people outside of our family as much as possible,” Garcetti said in a statement, adding that his decree is necessary to protect the lives and property of residents.

It also ordered the closure of businesses that require employees’ personal presence and set restrictions on movement, although with some exceptions.

According to the decree text, people can “legally” leave their homes if they have one of the listed valid reasons.