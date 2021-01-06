In Los Angeles, about 200 Trump supporters gathered for a rally

About 200 supporters of Donald Trump gathered outside the Los Angeles Police Department, two of them after a fight with police officers were detained, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“After a mob stormed the Capitol in Washington. At least two people were arrested in downtown Los Angeles after clashes between protesters and police. About 200 people with American flags gathered outside the city’s police department, chanting the slogan “Do your job,” the newspaper said.

The police tried to bring the situation under control and, at around 1 pm local time, declared the meeting illegal.

One of the detainees shouted to the police officers who were taking her away: “Remember that thousands and thousands of patriots are ready to die for our freedom… Decide which side you’re on.”