In Japan, a case is opened against the US military for drug smuggling

Japanese police have handed over documents to the prosecutor’s office to open a criminal case against a US Navy soldier base Sasebo on suspicion of drug smuggling. Earlier, the same request was made by the local customs, which intercepted the illegal cargo, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

The soldier, whose name is not disclosed, in 2020 sent a parcel with a liquid narcotic drug from the United States to the address of his Japanese friend. Customs intercepted it. A Japanese friend claims that she did not know about the contents of the parcel. After the initiation of a criminal case, the Japanese authorities will demand the extradition of the soldier for investigation.

The US Navy base Sasebo is located in the northwest of the Japanese island of Kyushu. A group of five landing ships led by the strike ship America with a displacement of almost 45 thousand tons. It can carry helicopters, amphibious tiltrotor aircraft, or up to 20 combat aircraft.