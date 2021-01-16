In Iran, the new US sanctions were called a show-off

The head of the Iranian presidential Administration, Mahmoud Vaezi, called the latest US anti-Iranian sanctions ostentatious.

“The latest US sanctions have no practical application and are imposed only for show, being another evidence of the ill-natured failed Trump government, which in its last days cannot abandon anti-Iranian measures,” Vaezi wrote on Twitter.

A week before the end of his term, the administration of Donald Trump significantly increased the sanctions pressure on Tehran, imposing sanctions against some Iranian organizations for participating in arms sales and some non-Iranian companies, including from the United Arab Emirates and China.